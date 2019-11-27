A running tradition for the Manchester Road Race, helping their community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – Beyond the thousands of runners at the Manchester Road Race, the Race Committee works with local charities to help the community all around the race course and beyond.

The Road Race’s Honor Club raises thousands to help various charities in town.

This year, the honors club is benefitting Rebuilding Together Manchester, which among other things, helps the disabled and elderly with upkeep on their homes.

“This is 83 years of history and giving back to the local community," said Molly Devanney, a Manchester Road Race committee member.

After replacing the roof and rebuilding the chimney for Manchester residents Ronald and Sharon Theriault, a team of volunteers came back to the home on Alice Drive to clear leaves and landscape the yard.

“This is why I live in Manchester,” said a tearful Ronald Theriault, “it’s just amazing they do this to help us.”

Making a cameo for the charity work was well-known race character, The Safety Man. Dressed in his signature orange flight suit and helmet, Safety Man said, “it’s great to give back to the community, this house did need some TLC.”

