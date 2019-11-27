Enfield police looking for suspect in connection with a ‘pistol whip’ assault

ENFIELD -- Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly pistol whipped someone Wednesday.
The suspect fled the scene and began traveling southbound on I-91.
Police said that the suspect ended up in an undisclosed location on Route 140 in East Windsor.
FOX61 later learned officers from Enfield and East Windsor conducted a joint investigation at the Sunoco Gas Station near the I-91 exit 45 ramp.
A victim was taken to the local area hospital for medical treatment.
This is a developing story.
42.002718 -72.544145