Enfield police looking for suspect in connection with a ‘pistol whip’ assault

Posted 3:49 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, November 27, 2019

ENFIELD -- Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly pistol whipped someone Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene and began traveling southbound on I-91.

Police said that the suspect ended up in an undisclosed location on Route 140 in East Windsor.

FOX61 later learned officers from Enfield and East Windsor conducted a joint investigation at the Sunoco Gas Station near the I-91 exit 45 ramp.

A victim was taken to the local area hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. 

