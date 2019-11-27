FOX61 visits Suffield intermediate school
SUFFIELD — FOX61’s reporter David Puglisi and photojournalism Kevin Bostiga visited the Mcalister Intermediate School to talk to a fifth grade class Tuesday.
Puglisi and Bostiga spoke to the students about the day to day process of being a broadcast journalist.
That included how to put a video package together, the inverted pyramid technique and how to be non-biased.
They even practiced reporter stand-ups.
Thank you to Ms. Bostiga and Mcalister Intermediate School for having us!
