Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
All things Manchester Road Race

FOX61 visits Suffield intermediate school

Posted 8:40 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, November 27, 2019

SUFFIELD — FOX61’s reporter David Puglisi and photojournalism Kevin Bostiga visited the Mcalister Intermediate School to talk to a fifth grade class Tuesday.

Puglisi and Bostiga spoke to the students about the day to day process of being a broadcast journalist.

That included how to put a video package together, the inverted pyramid technique and how to be non-biased.

They even practiced reporter stand-ups.

Thank you to Ms. Bostiga and Mcalister Intermediate School for having us!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.