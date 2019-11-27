× Frozen tuna that sickened two CT residents recalled, DPH says

HARTFORD — The Connecticut DPH warns people of an FDA recall for frozen wild-caught yellowfin tuna medallions.

The tuna was imported from Vietnam and distributed by an Rhode Island supplier.

Officials say the fish has tested positive for high levels of histamine associated with Scombroid poisoning.

According to DPH, two Connecticut cases have resulted from this recalled product.

A press release identified the frozen item with a “Best Before” date of 6/13/2021.

Consumers are urged to check any frozen tuna medallions they may have to determine if the production date and UPC code provided below match their product.

Tuna King Brand, tuna medallions 2-3oz, 10 x 1 lb

UPC Code: 815838020638

Customers who still have the product should not consume it and should discard it immediately.

Officials say symptoms of Scombroid poisoning are tingling and burning sensation around the mouth, facial flushing and sweating, nausea and vomiting, headache, palpitations, dizziness, and rash.