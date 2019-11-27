× Hartford mother detained by ICE, set to return home for the Thanksgiving

HARTFORD — Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday afternoon, that Wayzaro Walton will be returning to her family for Thanksgiving.

Walton was being detained in Boston but has recently been moved to a New Hampshire ICE facility.

“Wayzaro Walton will be home for Thanksgiving, and I could not be happier for her, her wife Tamika and their daughter,” said Tong. “This family has gone through unimaginable and needless trauma, and for them to be able to spend the holidays together is a true blessing.”

Walton has been in detention since March, despite receiving an absolute and unconditional pardon by the state. She moved to Connecticut from England when she was four years old.

Walton was given a deportation order due to past criminal convictions. She has been in detention since March.

Governor Lamont also offered his support for Walton.

“For nearly an entire year, Wayzaro – a legal United States resident – has been held in federal custody, away from her family for no good reason and it is about time that she was released and reunited with her loved ones,” Governor Lamont said. “Human decency has prevailed. I’m glad that she will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving with her loved ones.”

Walton married an US citizen and had one child.