In Manchester, firefighter fitness aims to blaze a trail across the country

MANCHESTER — Pulling hose lines, carrying heavy equipment, and crawling along the fire department floors; it’s all part of what’s known as Firehouse Functional Fitness.

Bryan Matthiau, a Manchester firefighter has been among the operators at his department who have been teaching what they call a life saving fitness regimen. At least twice a week, Matthiau teaches his fellow firefighters various exercises to help them better handle the real life scenarios they encounter at an actual blaze.

Matthiau, A five year veteran of the department said, “It’s more than lifting weights and dumb bells, it’s doing job performance skills — except this is in a work setting.”

Battlion Chief Craig Webb is part of the brass at the Manchester Fire Department who has embraced the Firehouse Fitness training. “Guys are training and preparing the way they are actually going to engage in firefighting,” Webb said.

Matthiau, who has gained a growing following on Instagram from his Firehouse Functional Fitness account said, “this will save lives.” Webb added, “This is something that needs to catch on across the state and across the country.”

To see the Firehouse Functional Fitness Instagram account click here .