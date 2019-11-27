Coffee Presses Recalled by Bradshaw International

Recall Date: May 16, 2017

Original Sale Dates: July 2016 through March 2017

Hazard: The glass beakers of the coffee presses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace

Contact: Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.bradshawintl.com and click on Recalls.

Oball Rattles Recalled by Kids II

Recall Date: March 2, 2017

Original Sale Dates: January 2016 through February 2017

Hazard: The clear plastic disc on the outside of the oball rattles can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Kids II toll-free at 800-230-8190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit http://www.kidsii.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Cutlery Knives Recalled by Calphalon

Recall Date: February 22, 2017

Original Sale Dates: September 2008 through December 2016

Hazard: The blade on the Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Contact: Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.calphalon.com and click on Customer Support at the bottom of the page.

 Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Swagway

Recall Date: July 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates: September 2015 through March 2016

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy: Repair

Contact: Swagway toll-free at 844-299-0625 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://swagway.com and click on Product Recall.

 Foldable Lounge Chairs Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: May 25, 2016

Original Sale Dates: During March 2016

Hazard: The chairs can collapse unexpectedly, posing a fall and injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page or Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled by GBG Accessories Group

Recall Date: April 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates:  October 2014 through January 2016

Hazard: Women’s scarves do not meet the federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk.

Remedy:  Refund

Contact: Contact: GBG Accessories Group toll-free at 888-771-9047 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email at IvankaTrumpRecall@globalbrandsgroup.com for more information.

Children’s Light-Up Watches Recalled by MZB

Recall Date: August 5, 2015

Original Sale Dates: October 2012 through June 2015

Hazard: The case-back of the watch can detach and expose the interior to water, posing a risk of skin irritation, redness, rashes or chemical burns.

Remedy: MZB is no longer in business. TJX is offering a full refund to consumers with recalled watches purchased at T.J. Maxx or Marshalls stores.

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

 Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Recalled by Linon Home Décor Products

Recall Date: March 25, 2015

Original Sale Dates: February 2014 to February 2015

Hazard: The chair can unexpectedly tip over when a consumer sits on the edge of the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Linon Home Décor Products at 800-262-1852 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.linon.com and click on the Contact Us link for more information.

Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: March 13, 2014

Original Sale Dates: August 2013 to September 2013

Hazard: Exposed wiring near the battery box can lead to a short circuit, posing a fire hazard

Remedy: Refund

Contact: TJX at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com, then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page and at http://www.marshalls.com and http://www.homegoods.com, then click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Here is how to contact the stores for more information.

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s note: Information about each specific recall and contact information were pulled directly from CPSC.gov.