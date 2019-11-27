Author: Travis Pittman, TEGNA

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 items of the last five years that were under recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is issuing a new recall for those old recalled items.

The CPSC says the products were recalled between 2014 and 2019. There are about 1,200 total items that were sold to consumers despite the recall. They include infant sleepers, children’s watches, chairs and clothing.

CPSC did not elaborate on why the stores continued to sell these items after the recalls. All three chains are owned by The TJX Companies.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products and contact the store or manufacturers for either a refund, replacement or repair, depending upon the item. Below is a list of each item and the recall information from CPSC.

Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Recalled by Fisher Price

Recall Date: June 27, 2019

Original Sale Dates: October 2014 through June 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Fisher-Price online at http://www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Portable Speakers Recalled by ION Audio

Recall Date: May 21, 2019

Original Sale Dates: March 2016 through March 2019

Hazard: Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page.

Rocking Sleepers Recalled by Kids II

Recall Date: April 26, 2019

Original Sale Dates: March2012 through April 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Kids II toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit http://www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION”.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Recalled by Fisher-Price

Recall Date: April 12, 2019

Original Sale Dates: 2009 through April 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Fisher-Price online at http://www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: December 13, 2018

Original Sale Dates: October 2015 through October 2018

Hazard: The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco

Recall Date: September 11, 2018

Original Sale Dates: January 2018 through June 2018

Hazard: The chair’s seat can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 800-643-0092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://jimcolamp.com/ and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page.