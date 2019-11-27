K9 unit finds missing woman in Sharon state park

Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
K9 Asher Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

SHARON — A K9 unit found a woman who had been missing in the Housatonic Meadows State Park Wednesday.

On that morning, eight K9 units were sent to the park to begin looking the woman. Two other K9 teams attempted the night before but were not successful.

About two hours into the search, Trooper Genest and her K9 partner Asher found the woman unresponsive, but alive in the woods.

The woman was taken the local area hospital for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

