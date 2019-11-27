× North Haven police department release surveillance video of car break-in

NORTH HAVEN — Police released video of a car break-in that happened in the area of Robin Court Wednesday morning.

There have been several other incidents of break-ins in the area of Bowen Road, Park Road, and Allen Road as well as Robin Court.

One car was stolen from Allen Road and police believe that there are at least three suspects involved.

Police learned that the car that was stolen, was unlocked and had one key set missing. It is believed that the key was inside the car.

Anyone with additional information or video is asked to call North Haven PD @ 203-239-1616.

Police are also reminding residents to please lock their doors and keep valuables out of site.