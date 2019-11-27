PD: Suspect wanted for shooting into a Manchester house

Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
Posted 6:34 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50PM, November 27, 2019

MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a suspect who they said shot a single round into a house after an argument November 24.

Jahmar Harris is wanted by police in connection with this shooting in the area of Delmont Street.

Police said that Harris ran away from the scene and still has the gun from the incident.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, please call Detective Tomasz Kaczerski at (860) 645-5546, Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5510 or Manchester Police Department Dispatch at (860) 645-5500.

 

