Lockdown lifted at Smalley Elementary school in New Britain

Posted 9:57 AM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 27, 2019

NEW BRITAIN — A lockdown was lifted after a threat was found to be unsubstantiated at Smalley Elementary School in New Britain Wednesday morning.

The school is located at 175 West Street.

Police received a phone call they perceived to be a threat and they investigated. It was  found to be unsubstantiated.  The school was in soft lockdown so students could move around the school but no one in and out.

There were about a half dozen police cruisers on the scene.

Parents were outside of the building and the superintendent was keeping parents informed throughout via phone messages.

Google Map for coordinates 41.676933 by -72.771620.

