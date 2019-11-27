Silver Alert issued for Goshen woman

Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
Posted 7:36 AM, November 27, 2019

GOSHEN — State Police issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Antoinette Korner from Goshen.

She was last seen on Tuesday. She’s a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Korner is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

No clothing description was available.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Antoinette Korner, you’re asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop B at 860-636-1820.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

