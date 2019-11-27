Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
All things Manchester Road Race

Suspect arrested in unintentional shooting of Waterbury mom

Posted 2:18 PM, November 27, 2019, by

WATERBURY  — Police have arrested a suspected gang member they say was involved in the unintentional shooting death of a Connecticut woman.

Waterbury police say 24-year-old D’Andre Burrus was charged Monday in connection with the October 2018 killing of Fransua “Frankie” Guzman, a mother of four.

The Republican American reports that Guzman’s friend, Darlene Mazon, was struck in the spine and now uses a wheelchair.

Police say the 960 gang was hoping to avenge the death of one of their members who was allegedly killed by a rival gang.

Guzman and Mazon were not the intended targets.

Burrus has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He is being held on $750,000 bond. A message was left with the public defender’s office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.