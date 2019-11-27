Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Showers increasing into the evening, possible wintry mix in the hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the biggest travel day of the year and the roads could be damp at times with a few scattered showers. While we are not anticipating any steady rain, it's still not ideal for such a busy travel day. We may have a bit of drizzle and mist out there this morning, but showers will become more numerous mid-late afternoon into the early evening.

Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. The only issue will be the wind which could gust up to 40 mph. It won't be too cold for the Manchester Road Race this year with temperatures near 40 degrees. But the breeze will make it feel more like the 20s for runners and spectators. Plus, that's not as cold as last year when temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero!

Looking towards Black Friday, there likely won’t be any big weather issues other than a chill in the air with highs in the 30s to around 40.

Saturday will be dry but there could be issues Sunday - Monday for travel plans as folks are heading home from Thanksgiving destinations. A bigger storm will develop and depending on the track and intensity of that storm, snow could mix in or change over to ice/rain. It's still 5 or 6 days from now so we don't know how much of each. But travel issues seem likely. Check back in with us later this week after you stuff your face this Thanksgiving.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered showers. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, possibly some wintry mix in the hills. Lows: 36-43.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy and windy. Gusts to 35 mph. High: Mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow which could change to rain/ice. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Chance snow. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool. High: Low 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli