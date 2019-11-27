Traveling this holiday weekend? You’re not alone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Tens of thousands of drivers are expected to be on the roads in Connecticut. That travel period started early Wednesday morning and state police are stepping up patrols to make sure drivers stay safe.

“Remember your drivers education, remember your seatbelt, signal, keep a good distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, stay at a good safe speed and just make sure you drive defensively,” said Trooper Chris Russell.

To keep you updated on traffic conditions, we hit the roads in the storm tracker. Traffic was fairly light throughout the morning, but trooper Russell expects it to pick up.

“It’s a little bit lighter than we would have anticipated for the holiday weekend but I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before it starts picking up a little bit,” said Trooper Russell

Police made their presence known, and they’re hoping drivers take note.

The holiday travel period lasts through Sunday at midnight.