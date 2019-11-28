Bristol woman killed in Route 72 crash

WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
Posted 8:45 PM, November 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:46AM, November 29, 2019

PLAINVILLE — State Police confirmed a Bristol woman was killed in a crash Thursday evening.

The two-car crash happened around 6:48 p.m. on Route 72 eastbound, just east of Forrestville Avenue.

Plainville Police and State Police responded to the scene. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in the left lane due to traffic congestion, when it was rear-ended by a Nissan Sentra, driven by 26-year-old Waleska Otero of Bristol.

Otero was rushed to New Britain Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.677007 by -72.876801.

Route 72 near the Plainville-Bristol town line

