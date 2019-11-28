× Bristol woman killed in Route 72 crash

PLAINVILLE — State Police confirmed a Bristol woman was killed in a crash Thursday evening.

The two-car crash happened around 6:48 p.m. on Route 72 eastbound, just east of Forrestville Avenue.

Plainville Police and State Police responded to the scene. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in the left lane due to traffic congestion, when it was rear-ended by a Nissan Sentra, driven by 26-year-old Waleska Otero of Bristol.

Otero was rushed to New Britain Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

41.677007 -72.876801