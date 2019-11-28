Christopher Martin’s opens doors to homeless for Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - For 30 years, Christopher Martin’s in New Haven has opened their doors on Thanksgiving to the homeless and poor working families with no intentions of turning anyone away.

"It’s one of the better days and my life," said Chef Brian Caffrey

The line extended down the block hours before the doors were scheduled to open.

Inside, dozens of volunteers set tables and prepped a free three-course Thanksgiving dinner.

"We’re serving turkey breast, mashed potatoes and homemade stuffing," said Caffrey.

The three holiday staples only a preview of the food coming from the kitchen. Which of course included pumpkin pie.

"It’s very pleasant. The food is great. The people are great. I’m glad they kept it going another year and I hope they keep it going because it really helps a lot of us," said Diana Johnson.

Around by the bar, non-perishable foods, clothing and toiletries were stacked high to be handed out those in attendance. All of the goods were donated. Some throughout the year, while the majority came in less than a week ago.

"People started bringing down donations on Sunday, so this is from Sunday till yesterday," said Maria Porto.

Porto brought her son and his friends to help serve hot meals to those in need.

"We are grateful for everything that we have and it’s important for us to help out those who need it," said Porto.

The home cooked meals, warm clothing and not a single person turned away. An afternoon all can be thankful for.

"That’s what Christopher Martin’s is all about. It’s family, it’s giving back and we learned the importance of that," said Porto.