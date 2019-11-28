Early morning shower, clearing but chilly for Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! It won’t be too cold for the Manchester Road Race this year with temperatures in the 40s, but the breeze will make it feel more like the 20s for runners and spectators. Plus, that’s not nearly as cold as last year when temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero! After morning cloud cover clears out, we’ll have a bright and breezy day with temperatures staying fairly steady in the 40s.

Both Friday and Saturday look cooler but sunny. If you’re traveling on Sunday you may want to start thinking about hitting the road a day early. The first winter storm of the season is becoming increasingly likely Sunday into Monday with a combination of snow, ice and rain across the area. Yuck!

While it’s too soon for specifics, right now it looks like precipitation could start as snow Sunday afternoon before mixing in or changing to ice/rain. That changeover could happen quickly along the shore but may take more time inland/hills where it may never fully occur. The threat for snow/mix/rain continues into Monday which could mean a longer weekend for kids.

This is still 3-4 days from now so we don’t know the details yet on timing and accumulations. My advice? Enjoy your Thanksgiving and check back in with us on Thursday or Friday after you’re fat and happy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THANKSGIVING: Early morning rain/snow shower. Then partly cloudy and windy. Gusts to 35 mph. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 26-32.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: PM snow changes to ice/rain. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Rain/mix could change back to snow before ending. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool. High: Low 30s.

