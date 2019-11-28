61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
All things Manchester Road Race

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump make surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan

Posted 2:23 PM, November 28, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on November 26, 2019. - Trump is heading to Florida for a rally and to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and the first lady arrived in Afghanistan Thursday to pay a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops, his first trip to the country.

It’s the President and Melania Trump’s second visit to US troops overseas in a war zone following a trip to Iraq at the end of last year. This visit comes amid unprecedented tensions between the President and senior military officers after the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

After his arrival, Trump held a bilateral meeting with the President of Afghanistan, Ashrav Ghani.

Speaking at Bagram Air Base, Trump told troops that “the Taliban wants to make a deal. We’ll see if they want to make a deal. It’s got to be a real deal, but we’ll see. But they want to make a deal.”

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 34.943786 by 69.263180.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.