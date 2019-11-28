× Route 72 reopened after serious injury crash near Bristol town line

PLAINVILLE — Route 72 was shut down near the Bristol town line due to a serious crash.

Units from Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to the end of the Route 72 highway, near exit 1, on reports of a multi-vehicle accident just before 7 p.m.

One person was rushed to the emergency room with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The eastbound side of Route 72 at exit 1 was closed for an extended period. The cause of the crash remains undetermined pending the outcome of an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX61 for updates.

41.677007 -72.876801