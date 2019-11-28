MANCHESTER – Runners and spectators are getting ready for the 83rd running of the Manchester Road Race.

The crown started gathering shortly after sunrise as temperatures slowly rise to near 40 degrees. But, the breeze will make it feel more like the 20s for runners and spectators. Plus, that’s not as cold as last year when temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero!

Around 11,000 runners are registered for the 4.748-mile (7.641-kilometer) race on the streets of Manchester. The field includes world-class runners from nearby and around the world.

Security for the event includes local and state police units.

The race caps nearly a week of events leading up to this point, including dinners for runners, and a race Saturday for children. The event draws spectators along the course, some at bars and some on front lawns along the route.