Cool and sunny Black Friday; All eyes on late-weekend storm

Both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be cool and sunny. The cool breeze will stick around today as the wind comes from the north at 10-20 mph at times today, with highs in the 40 degree range. After these quiet days in the weather department, we focus our attention on Sunday and Monday.

If you're traveling on Sunday you may want to start thinking about hitting the road a day early. The first winter storm of the season is becoming increasingly likely Sunday into Monday with a combination of snow, ice and rain across the area. Yuck!

While it's too soon for specifics, right now it looks like precipitation could start as snow Sunday afternoon before mixing in or changing to ice/rain. That changeover could happen quickly along the shore but may take more time inland/hills where it may never fully occur. The threat for snow/mix/rain continues into Monday which could mean a longer weekend for kids. The best chance for snow and frozen precipitation is in the higher elevations in northern CT, and the best chance for more rain than snow is along the shoreline.

It's a slow-moving storm system, so there may be impacts from noon Sunday until late Monday. While this doesn't look like a huge blockbuster snowstorm, it still may cause problems on the roads, and it's also the first accumulating snow potential for many towns in Connecticut!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. High: 35-40.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: PM snow changes to ice/rain. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Rain/mix could change back to snow before ending. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool. High: Low 30s.

