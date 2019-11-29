CT DOT prepares for winter storm affecting thousands of travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This storm coming at a terrible time for thousands of drivers looking to head back home this holiday weekend, but the CT Department of Transportation said they’re prepared for the first winter storm of the season.

Some areas of the state could possibly get a foot of snow over the next few days as the first significant storm of the season kicks off Sunday.

“Get home before the storm starts or come home after we’re done after we’re dealing with the storm,” DOT Spokesperson Kevin Nursick said.

The DOT said it has more than 600 plow trucks ready to go once the snow begins to fall and have already pre-treated major roads throughout the state.

Officials are urging drivers to build in significantly more travel time as you’re going to have to take it slow on the roads and get into that “winter driving mindset.”

“That’s a problem because we see typically the first several storm events every winter season, we see a lot of crashes,” Nursick said.

The snowstorm hitting our area during a rough time as thousands are expected to be traveling through the state. Many we spoke said they will be cutting their holiday weekend short.

“We’re going to get out of here early and try to get home before the snow starts in our car it's just not going to happen we’re going to get trapped,” Conner Franklin said.

Maria Munoz is from Massachusetts and is visiting her daughter in West Hartford but tells us she’ll now be leaving Saturday instead of Monday to avoid the snow.

“I don't want to be here for the snow storm so but it's sad because I would have had another two whole days with my daughter,” Munoz said.

Officials are urging drivers to adjust your travel plans this weekend as harsh weather moves in starting as early as 10 A.M. Sunday morning. Download the FOX61 weather app to stay up to date with weather conditions.