Foodie Friday: Perk on Main in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — If you happened to be working up an appetite while out taking advantage of all the Black Friday deals, you may want to check out Perk on Main in Middletown.

Opened for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there is plenty on the menu but it all starts with the crepes.

Whether it’s sweet or savory, the incredible flavor combinations will have you begging for more. From Nutella and fresh strawberries, bananas foster to tomato, mozzarella & basil with some chicken and/or shrimp, you will no doubt be saying, C’mon.

“Stopped for a late breakfast with the kids, wrote John A. in an online review. “They had banana and strawberry crepes and I had a southwestern. Absolutely awesome! The kids loved it!”

Perk on Main also offers omelets, quesadillas, soup, salads and an assortment of sandwiches and wraps. Top it off with some Chai tea or a “perkuccino” which is a flavored latte that you can get hot or cold.