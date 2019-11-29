FOX61 Student News: Madison Arts Barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story By Sam Stein, Joe Sandora - Daniel Hand High School

School Dances. Art Camps. Theatre workshops. Events aimed at all age groups. It doesn’t seem like all of these things are able to be contained under one roof, but the Madison Arts Barn somehow finds a way to make it happen.

The Arts Barn is a non-profit organization that hosts events and camps that allow the youth of Madison to explore their artistic talents, act and sing on stage, and even explore the behind the scenes aspects of performing. The barn is headed by Robin Klaskin, but it has a huge focus on community and collaborative activity.

While the programs at the barn are aimed at children in elementary or middle school, The Arts Barn provides a great community for students to pursue artistic endeavors even for the students at Daniel Hand High School.

The Madison Arts Barn has always provided opportunities for the youth of Madison to explore their artistic side, and let’s hope it always will. For more information on future events, visit madisonartsbarn.org for more information.