Good Samaritans, first responders help pull driver from burning car in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — The Rocky Hill Fire Department is thanking several bystanders for helping out after a car fire Thursday.

Pastor Ron, Chaplain for the department, says the fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on I-91 south by exit 24. The report also stated that the driver was still inside the burning car.

Several bystanders and State Police were able to control the flames and help rescue the victim before the department arrived on scene.

The department sent a heartfelt thank you to those who stopped on their Thanksgiving travels and the State Police for their help. Because of their actions, the driver was able to spend Thanksgiving with their family, Pastor Ron said.

