Kansas City, Missouri hospital caring for 12 sets of twins

Author: Kayla Wheeler, KSDK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something really special is happening at a hospital in Kansas City.

Saint Luke’s Hospital’s NICU department is caring for 12 sets of twins!

Hospital administrators believe this is the largest number of twins it’s ever cared for at one time.

"We're honored to care for 12 sets of twins who have called the Saint Luke's Hospital's NICU home, all at the same time," hospital staff wrote in a Facebook post.