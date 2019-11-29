61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Man dies after being struck by SUV while crossing street

Posted 3:25 AM, November 29, 2019
MIDDLETOWN — A 68-year-old man has been killed in Connecticut after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Police in Middletown say the man had been crossing Newfield Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Dodge SUV.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim yet but say he was taken to Middlesex Hospital in Middletown and later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Daryl Franklin, was not injured. It’s not clear if he faces any charges. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

