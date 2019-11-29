× Pick-up truck fire spreads to other vehicles at DOT repair facility

WINCHESTER — A fire that started in a vehicle in a DOT parking lot spread to other vehicles, officials say.

The fire started at the parking lot of a DOT repair facility at 151 Torrington Street, Winchester, the fire department said.

Kevin Nursick, spokesperson for DOT, said the truck was parked outside the facility, and while the fire spread to other vehicles, it will not impact snow removal Sunday night.

It’s unclear what other types of vehicles were involved.