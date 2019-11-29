Some shop on Black Friday, others decide to #OptOutside

CHESHIRE — On “Black Friday”, thousands of Connecticut shoppers pushed through the crowds towards bargains in stores across the state. Others stayed inside, scouting the best online deals.

But others pushed through the trees towards a scenic view, or went outside to scout a new trail.

It’s all part of #OptOutside, an idea to make Black Friday about having experiences, rather than getting things. The idea started five years ago, with the outdoor-gear retailer and co-op REI, when they decided to close their stores on the biggest retail day of the year.

CEO Eric Artz said wrote in a company blog this year that “#OptOutside has always brought out the best in this community. For five years in a row, we have closed our stores on the biggest shopping day of the year, processed no online sales and paid employees to spend the day outside with friends and family.”

Hey, why not make new family traditions on Friday, by bundling up and choosing to #OptOutside? pic.twitter.com/eu7u2HWgrJ — USFS Eastern Region State & Private Forestry (@USFS_NA_SPF) November 27, 2019

The idea has inspired many others who don’t work or perhaps even shop at REI to do the same. Groups like the Sierra Club, The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, and Latino Outdoors to organize events or otherwise support “opting outside”.

We're choosing to #OptOutside with our friends at @REI—and we want you to hit the trail with us! Leading up to Nov. 29, show us how you #OptOutside on trails by sharing a trail 📷or🎥& tagging us. You could win great prizes! Find a trail + learn more: https://t.co/hIOh8tSdMN. pic.twitter.com/4BNbayMRhy — Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (@railstotrails) November 27, 2019

Looking to #OptOutside on #BlackFriday?

We have over 825 miles of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails for you to choose from! #Doorbuster specials include sunrise 🌄& birdsong🐦.

No major credit cards accepted. Or cash. It's all free! #BBHT https://t.co/j6T7eLzUlx pic.twitter.com/UIJLeZ1cmM — CFPA (@CTwoodlands) November 28, 2019

The Cheshire Land Trust holds an annual “Opt Outside” hike. This year the land trust partnered with the Southington Land Conservation Trust to host a 90-minute educational hike that drew about 35 people to the Cheshire Land Trust’s Ives Farm. From there they hiked Cheshire Street Cemetery to learn a little history, and then continued on a 1-mile hike.