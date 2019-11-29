× State Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-395

NORWICH — Thankfully no one was injured after police stopped a wrong-way driver Thursday morning.

State Police Troop E said they received 911 calls around 2 a.m. regarding the wrong-way driver. At that time, the driver had been traveling westbound on the eastbound side of Route 2A in Montville.

Troopers in the area were immediately dispatched to find the driver.

They then saw the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-395 near exit 13 in Norwich. The troopers were able to safely pull the car over.

The driver was placed under arrest, charged with:

Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

Reckless Driving

Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

The driver was held on a $5,000 bond pending his arraignment Friday.