The Albanian Prime Minister's future daughter-in-law is among dozens killed in earthquake

The future daughter-in-law of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was among dozens of people killed when an earthquake struck the country Tuesday, Rama’s office has confirmed.

Kristi Reçi, the fiancée of the Albanian Prime Minister’s son Gregor Rama, died in the quake with her parents and brother.

Gregor Rama had earlier posted a story on Instagram, in which he wrote that “among the many victims of this tragedy is also the closest person to me, along with her brother, mom and dad,” adding the group “were found under the rubble.”

At least 40 people died in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which hit the port city of Durres, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from the country’s capital Tirana, on Tuesday morning. It is the strongest quake to hit the European nation in 40 years.

Hundreds were also injured in the incident and several are still missing, with recovery operations ongoing.

The region was still seeing aftershocks on Thursday morning, with a 5.0 and a 4.8 magnitude quake recorded, according to Albanian Ministry of Defence spokeswoman Albana Agastra.