UK police clear London Bridge after reports of gunshots

Posted 9:33 AM, November 29, 2019, by

LONDON  — British police say they’re dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

A BBC reporter said he heard shots being fired and saw someone on the ground.

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

