West Haven PD releases surveillance images of bank robbery suspect

WEST HAVEN – Police in Connecticut are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery earlier this week.

West Haven police have posted surveillance images of the masked suspect on their Facebook page.

The suspect entered the Key Bank branch at about 4:40 p.m. Monday and brandished what police described as a chrome/black semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect fled on foot, going east on Main St. and then south on Washington Ave.

Police did not say how much money he got away with.

The suspect is described as about 5-feet, 11-inches tall with a muscular build and wearing a black sweatshirt and a distinctive red and black baseball cap.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you can help identify the suspect or have any information regarding the robbery, contact West Haven Police at 203-937-3900 and reference case #1900074106.