WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
83rd Manchester Road Race – Recap and Highlights

Westfarms Mall sees crowds of shoppers on Black Friday

Posted 1:27 PM, November 29, 2019, by

WEST HARTFORD – 'Tis the season of holiday shopping.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the shopping season.

Doors at Westfarms Mall opened at 7 a.m. and Michael Spector from Hamden went straight to the mall after work. He was the first person in line at The Lego Store.

“I’m shopping for myself. And I’m getting the 1989 batmobile,” says Spector.

Related Story
Foodie Friday: Perk on Main in Middletown

Others also getting an early start. Alyssa Anello and her family tell FOX61 Black Friday shopping has become a tradition. In the last couple of years, they’ve been wearing custom made shirts as they make their way through the stores.

“It’s me, my cousins, my mom -- we get up at 4am this year. We started at Walmart and we are making our round. We just kind of do it for fun,” she said.

Many stores will continue having Black Friday deals well into the weekend.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.