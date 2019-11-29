Westfarms Mall sees crowds of shoppers on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – 'Tis the season of holiday shopping.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the shopping season.

Doors at Westfarms Mall opened at 7 a.m. and Michael Spector from Hamden went straight to the mall after work. He was the first person in line at The Lego Store.

“I’m shopping for myself. And I’m getting the 1989 batmobile,” says Spector.

Others also getting an early start. Alyssa Anello and her family tell FOX61 Black Friday shopping has become a tradition. In the last couple of years, they’ve been wearing custom made shirts as they make their way through the stores.

“It’s me, my cousins, my mom -- we get up at 4am this year. We started at Walmart and we are making our round. We just kind of do it for fun,” she said.

Many stores will continue having Black Friday deals well into the weekend.