Winter storm to cause potential travel issues for Sunday and Monday

HARTFORD — A storm on Sunday may bring many towns in Connecticut their first accumulating snow of the season, just in time for the start of December. Here’s a breakdown on the latest information from the FOX61 Weather Watch Team:

IMPACT: Typically, weekends are “good timing” for winter storms due to the lack of cars on the roads. With this being the weekend after Thanksgiving, there is concern that conditions on the roads will be very messy during the second half of the day on Sunday and into Monday.

TIMING: Snow will likely begin by the early afternoon on Sunday, starting from west to east across the state. Some parts of western CT may have some snow around during the late morning hours, but the afternoon is when conditions will deteriorate. By the evening, moderate to heavy snow will cause issues on the roads for many travelers. We’ll keep an eye on the rain/snow line for a potential changeover to sleet and rain for parts of CT during the evening and overnight hours on Sunday. This is a slow-moving storm, so there may be lingering rain and snow out there throughout the day on Monday.

ACCUMULATION: With storms involving a changeover like this one, accumulations can vary greatly over small distances. The potential for 6 inches of snow (or more) is very likely in the higher elevations of northern CT, and there is the chance we could see numbers approaching a foot. In the “lower elevations” of central and southern CT, that aforementioned changeover may lead to a slushy few inches of snow and sleet.

SCHOOLS: With the potential for slippery and slushy conditions continuing into Monday, school delays are becoming more likely. In northern CT, the potential for school closures is in the cards as well. Check Fox61.com/closings on Monday morning for the updated list.