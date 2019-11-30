26 year-old cancer patient gets married at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A cancer patient and his fiancée got married at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Saturday morning.

“What do I actually really care about?” said Jonathan Sales of Stratford.

At 26-years old, the seventh grade teacher of Oakville’s Swift Middle School said he counts his blessings every day even if it means being hooked to an IV pump wherever he goes.

“So getting cancer at 13 really changes your perspective of life,” added Sales.

13 years ago, Sales successfully battled cancer for the first time after being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

Just recently, he came face to face with his worst enemy again and this time, he is battling B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Not knowing his future, Sales proposed to the woman of his dreams, 27-year old Alyssa Griffin.

“I turned around and he said I don’t want to wait any longer, will you marry me?” said Griffin of Stratford.

Griffin said yes and their ceremony took place inside the hospital with all 75 guests dressed to impress.

“I might be too tired to participate in my $30,000 wedding in May, I might be in a bed in the hospital somewhere for that time or I can feel completely great,” added Sales.

Doctor John Norko officiated the ceremony and the couple of seven years exchanged vows.

With a long treatment plan ahead and no recovery guaranteed, Griffin said her last worry at this point is whether the napkins will match.

“Well I say if you want to do something, just do it. Life is short,” added Griffin.