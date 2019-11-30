After the race, MRR shifts into another gear for annual blood drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER - When the last competitor crossed the finish line, the MRR volunteers were already gearing up for an event of a different kind - the annual Manchester Road Race Blood Drive.

It’s consistently one of the biggest blood drives in the state of Connecticut.

Full of turkey and stuffing, hundreds of people come to Manchester High School the day after Thanksgiving each year to give blood -- just when it's badly needed due to the holidays.

Kelly Isenor of the American Red Cross said “Right now we’re in a critical need, especially for type O. There’s a constant need for all blood types.”

For one donor the need to give blood was a personal one. Thirteen years ago to the day, Ann Marie Hollis was a patient in the hospital, and in need of blood.

“It was very scary, I never thought that would happen," she said. "You hear it, but you don’t believe it’s going to happen to you - until it did.”

Ann Marie was giving birth to her son, when she hemorrhaged. That blood transfusion saved her life. She says "It’s important for me to give back. Somebody saved my life/ I hope that this will save somebody’s life.”

