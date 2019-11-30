Gov. Lamont sets Jan. 14 as date for 2 special elections

WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
November 30, 2019

HARTFORD – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has set a date to hold special elections to fill two vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The special elections are scheduled for Jan. 14.

One will fill the 48th Assembly District seat, which consists of portions of Colchester, Lebanon, Mansfield, and Windham. The seat was most recently held by Linda Orange, who died Nov. 20.

The other special election will fill the 132nd Assembly District seat, which consists of portions of Fairfield. The seat was most recently held by Brenda Kupchick, who resigned Nov. 22, after being elected to serve as Fairfield’s First Selectman.

By law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a vacancy in the General Assembly.

Those special elections must be held exactly 46 days after the date the writ was issued.

