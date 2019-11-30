× Guest threatens ‘suicide by cop’ at Norwich hotel; guests evacuated

NORWICH – A hotel guest with a firearm was reportedly looking for police to end his life early Saturday morning. Instead, police were able to talk him into surrendering and getting medical care.

Norwich Police say that at approximate 3:30 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the Holiday Inn on Laura Boulevard. That’s just off of the Salem Turnpike (Route 82). The call was for a person threatening “suicide by cop” – threatening police in the hopes that they would be forced to shoot and kill him.

Police say they evacuated the floors above and below the subject. FOX61’s Gaby Molina said there was a very large police presence at the hotel, including officers in tactical gear and Connectictu State Police.

Officers were able to establish communication the person, and at 5:51 a.m. the subject surrendered without incident. Police say they recovered a firearm from the room, and the person threatening suicide was sent for an emergency psychological evaluation.

In a press release, Sergeant Nicolas Rankin said “Norwich Police would like to thank Connecticut State Police for their assistance with other calls for service throughout the city, as well as Holiday Inn staff and patrons for their cooperation while this incident was resolved.”

The subjects name has not been released, and there’s no word yet regarding possible charges.