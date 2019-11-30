× Holiday open house dates announced at governor’s residence

HARTFORD – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife are hosting their first holiday open house at the governor’s Hartford residence.

Tours of the home, located at 990 Prospect Avenue, will be held Friday and Saturday, December 6 & 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is always a festive time of the year for our family, and Annie and I are excited to celebrate our first Christmas season at the Residence,” Governor Lamont said in a press release. “We invite everyone to join in the spirit, view the seasonal trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses, and celebrate the season.”

All of the decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, and seasonal greenery, are donated. This year, those donations come from the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association and the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association.

Tours will be aided by volunteers, some of whom have participated in this event for over 20 years. Santa will also be on hand throughout the weekend. Live entertainment will be performed throughout the duration of the open house by local musicians.

There is no admittance fee and tickets are not needed, however donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising drive of the Connecticut Military Department. It is designed to support military families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within the next six months, or recently returned from deployment. The goal is to lessen the financial stresses these families face resulting from their call to active duty.

Suggested donations include:

• Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)

• Gift cards for grocery stores, department/home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

• Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

The Governor’s Residence is ADA accessible. Information about the history of the Governor’s Residence is available on the governor’s website.