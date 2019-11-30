× Home ravaged by 2-alarm fire in Hartford’s North End

HARTFORD – An overnight fire sent residents out into the street early on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 213 Westland Street about 1:15 a.m. and found the 3-story multi-family house with heavy fire on the top floor.

Fire leapt through the roof and firefighters quickly called a 2nd alarm.

There is no word on any possible injuries, but we do know the fire departments Special Services Unit was called out to help people displaced by the fire.

.@HFDFireDept braving the cold and working to prevent the spread to surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/piUqQBGqfK — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 30, 2019