Home ravaged by 2-alarm fire in Hartford’s North End
HARTFORD – An overnight fire sent residents out into the street early on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to 213 Westland Street about 1:15 a.m. and found the 3-story multi-family house with heavy fire on the top floor.
Fire leapt through the roof and firefighters quickly called a 2nd alarm.
There is no word on any possible injuries, but we do know the fire departments Special Services Unit was called out to help people displaced by the fire.
41.791140 -72.681844