WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
83rd Manchester Road Race – Recap and Highlights

Home ravaged by 2-alarm fire in Hartford’s North End

Posted 5:51 AM, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53AM, November 30, 2019

Overnight fire on Westland Street. Photo from Hartford Police Dept. Twitter.

HARTFORD – An overnight fire sent residents out into the street early on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 213 Westland Street about 1:15 a.m. and found the 3-story multi-family house with heavy fire on the top floor.

Fire leapt through the roof and firefighters quickly called a 2nd alarm.

There is no word on any possible injuries, but we do know the fire departments Special Services Unit was called out to help people displaced by the fire.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.791140 by -72.681844.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.