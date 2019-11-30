× Intelligence Committee members can review impeachment report on Monday

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review the committee’s impeachment report Monday ahead of a vote scheduled on Tuesday to approve the report, which details the committee’s findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The report is a chance for Democrats to make their case against the President after weeks of testimony and document collection and is expected to serve as the basis for articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee will consider.

Lawmakers are expected to able to review the report on Monday evening, according to the sources. The committee has scheduled a business meeting on Tuesday to approve the report and transmit it to the Judiciary Committee ahead of that panel’s first impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has said that his committee was expected to release the report soon after Thanksgiving that would summarize the panel’s findings from its two-month investigation into Trump and Ukraine, in which a dozen witnesses testified publicly.

House Democrats’ impeachment investigation is based on a whistleblower complaint from a US intelligence official about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 candidate. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.

Impeachment investigators have deposed 17 people — most of them professional State Department diplomats, National Security Council experts and a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army — and conducted two weeks of public hearings with many of those same witnesses.

The White House and State Department have refused to comply with subpoenas. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat who will oversee the next phase of the impeachment inquiry in hearings that begin next week, told the White House on Friday that it must give a definitive answer on whether it will participate by 5 p.m. on December 6.