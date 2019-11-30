× North Branford woman rescued from house fire

NORTH BRANFORD – An unconscious woman was rescued from her home at 398 Village Street in North Branford when a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief of Training, Bob Colangelo, entered the basement through a rear window, located the female victim, and passed her out to awaiting EMS personnel who transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital.

North Branford Fire Department posted the following to their Facebook page:

“An outstanding job today by the members of the NBFD answering the call to 398 Village St. An unconscious victim was located and removed by the gallant efforts of personnel. Without a hose line, Deputy Chief of Training Bob Colangelo entered the basement via rear window, located the female victim and passed her out to awaiting NBFD EMS paramedics who transported her to Yale New Haven ED. There was significant damage to the occupancy. Thanks to North Haven, Wallingford and Wast Haven FD’s for providing mutual aid coverage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and being investigated by the NB FMO/PD and OSFM. 👍”

North Haven, Wallingford, and West Haven were all called for mutual aid.

There is significant damage to the residence and the fire is currently being investigated by the North Branford Fire Marshal’s office, police department, and the State Fire Marshal’s office.