Winterfest returns to Hartford for a 10th year – and it’s more than ice skating

HARTFORD - The holiday season is in full swing!

One sure sign on Saturday: in Bushnell Park, Winterfest returned for its 10th year. The centerpiece is, of course, the ice-skating rink that is set up and offers free public ice skating along with free lessons and skate rentals!

The rink will be open every day from 11am to 8pm until January 20th, with the exception on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day, when the hours are limited to noon-4pm. On New Year's Eve, however, skating will be open from 11 until midnight.

Free learn-to-skate classes are offered on Saturdays beginning December 7 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

But skating is only part of the fun. Winterfest offers free photos with Santa Claus at the Bushnell Park carousel on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas from noon-3 p.m. The carousel will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of Winterfest from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. offering rides for $2. A carol sing will be held December 12th on the steps of UConn-Hartford on Prospect Street. The gathering will be at 5pm and a community carol sing-a-long at 5:30.

Other events this year include a Mascot Skate, a Makers Day, and Music Mondays. For more information and an up-to-date schedule of events please visit winterfesthartford.com.

“We would not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city without the generous support of local foundations, the corporate community and the many individuals who give to make Winterfest a reality,” said Jim Carter, Chair of the iQuilt Partnership Board. Winterfest is made possible by the generous donation of many Hartford area corporations, companies, foundations and non-profits.

Don’t miss the free ice skating ⛸ at Winterfest in Hartford. Check out the rink in Bushnell Park. ⛸🚓⛸🚓⛸🚓⛸🚓 pic.twitter.com/LTTkThfN1V — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 30, 2019