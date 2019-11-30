× Woodbine Street in Naugatuck closed due to Cumberland Farms fire

NAUGATUCK – Lower Woodbine Street in Naugatuck is closed as the fire department is investigating a fire in the rear of Cumberland Farms.

At around 6:55 p.m., Naugatuck police and fire departments were dispatched to an active fire at Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. The fire was quickly suppressed and no one was injured.

Naugatuck Police posted the following on their Facebook page:

“11.30.19 at approximately 1855 hours NPD and NFD were dispatched to an active structure fire on North Main Street. The quick action of Naugatuck firefighters resulted the suppression of a fire in the rear of Cumberland Farms North Main Street. There were no reported injuries.

Lower Woodbine Street is closed as Naugatuck Fire continues to investigate the cause and origin. North Main is open. Media inquiries should be forwarded to NFD.”

This is an ongoing story, updates will be made as needed.