Daytrippers: Game On at Mohegan Sun offers all sorts of ways to roll

UNCASVILLE — Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort welcomes around nine million visitors each year, and, not far from the crowded gaming pits, you will find gutters.

Ever since Game On opened this past Summer, the gutters of the new bowling lanes have been busy. Spread Across 24,000 square feet inside the casino, Game On is part sports bar and part entertainment experience. “It’s pretty much the adult playground that we needed,” said Game On general manager Allen Vecchitto. “You can spend hours here and you’re not doing the same thing over and over.”

Beyond the led lit bowling lanes, the air hockey tables, and pinball machines, Game On offers old favorites like Pac-Man (a nine foot tall version), Corn Hole, Pop-A-Shot, a karaoke lounge, and a commitment to showcase any sports contest being televised. “If there is a game on, we’ve got it,” Vecchitto added.

The restaurant part of Game On dares to go out of bounds and beyond bar fare with a creative twist, and, bigger is better. Giant hot dogs, pretzels that hang from hangers, and decorative milk shakes meant to inspire Instagrammers to take action. James Adriano, the executive chef at Game On said, “Everyone who gets our ice cream or shakes, the first thing I want them to do is take out their phone, take a picture and put it on social media.”

Vecchitto said, “We’re open to everyone; kids, families, and adults alike. Everyone can come and get their Game On.”

To learn more about Game On at Mohegan Sun click www.gameonmohegan.com