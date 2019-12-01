× Enfield K-9 Nova gets a second chance, gets his man

ENFIELD – Police in Enfield are lauding one of their officers for his dogged pursuit of a suspect.

It began Tuesday, November 26th. Enfield officers say they were attempting to serve multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants on a male in town when he fled the location via a second floor window. A K-9 track was started and during the track, K-9 Nova fell off the side of a cliff. K9 Officer Colantuono was able to put enough tension on K9 Nova’s tracking lead which prevented K9 Nova from falling down to the bottom of the cliff; preventing injury.

The male suspect eluded police that night.

But on Thursday (Thanksgiving) night, an officer conducted a traffic stop. The same male suspect from Tuesday’s incident was a passenger in the vehicle. He got out and fled on foot.

Enfield police say officers chased him through yards and over multiple fences. K-9 Ofc. Colantuono and K-9 Nova got a visual on the suspect as he fled through the neighborhoods. They exited their cruiser and gave multiple commands to stop running. Police say the male suspect failed to comply with verbal commands, but was eventually apprehended by K-9 Nova. The suspect was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

Who’s a good boy?