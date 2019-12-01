Gronk and his girlfriend seen buying Xmas tree at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth

WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

KILLINGWORTH — Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek took advantage of the winter weather Sunday to get a Christmas tree at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth.

The farm posted a picture of the couple on its Facebook page, saying, “Camille Kostek and her family have been loyal Winterberry Farm customers for years and this year Camille’s boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, joined in on the family tradition. Thanks for being such good sports! Merry Christmas.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ is hosting the “GRONK BEACH” festival on Feb. 1 on Miami Beach. Gronkowski says it’s because nobody really knows Super Bowl weekend like he does.

