× Gronk and his girlfriend seen buying Xmas tree at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH — Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek took advantage of the winter weather Sunday to get a Christmas tree at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth.

The farm posted a picture of the couple on its Facebook page, saying, “Camille Kostek and her family have been loyal Winterberry Farm customers for years and this year Camille’s boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, joined in on the family tradition. Thanks for being such good sports! Merry Christmas.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ is hosting the “GRONK BEACH” festival on Feb. 1 on Miami Beach. Gronkowski says it’s because nobody really knows Super Bowl weekend like he does.