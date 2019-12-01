× Hartford, other warming centers opening ahead of first winter storm

HARTFORD – The city of Hartford says that they will open a warming center at the Arroyo Community Center in Pope Park tonight as the city braces for first full-fledged winter storm.

A release from the Office of Mayor Luke Bronin says that center will be open for 36 hours, from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. on Monday. The city has not yet instituted a parking ban. “However, residents should check local news and city social media for further updates on Sunday morning….” according to the release.

The Arroyo Recreation Center at 30 Pope Park Drive is open as a warming center. HPD will assist people in getting to the shelter. There is not a parking ban at this time but one may be activated due to the weather so please stay posted. pic.twitter.com/TlG54lbNbv — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 1, 2019

Other cities have 24-hour warming centers or may be opening them; to find one near you, call 2-1-1, or Click here to find a warming center near you on 211CT.org

And FOX61 reminds you to check in with any elderly neighbors or anyone who might need a little help in the bad weather.