Hartford, other warming centers opening ahead of first winter storm
HARTFORD – The city of Hartford says that they will open a warming center at the Arroyo Community Center in Pope Park tonight as the city braces for first full-fledged winter storm.
A release from the Office of Mayor Luke Bronin says that center will be open for 36 hours, from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. on Monday. The city has not yet instituted a parking ban. “However, residents should check local news and city social media for further updates on Sunday morning….” according to the release.
Other cities have 24-hour warming centers or may be opening them; to find one near you, call 2-1-1, or Click here to find a warming center near you on 211CT.org
And FOX61 reminds you to check in with any elderly neighbors or anyone who might need a little help in the bad weather.